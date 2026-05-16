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What you need to know

A rumor claims Samsung is working on a way for Galaxy's Now Brief to bring more awareness to "priority" alerts.

The personalized feature could inform users about important alerts they've missed while sleeping and throughout the morning.

One UI 9's first beta just got under way in May, showing off just a few features it's looking to refine, like Samsung Notes and the Quick Panel.

One UI 9 is under development on Samsung's side, but a new rumor says there might be something in store for Now Brief that you won't want to miss.

Diving into One UI 9's early code, tipster AssembleDebug (with Android Authority) claims that the company is working on a way to prioritize important alerts. There are a few strings that may support this tipster's theory. Each seems to correlate to different times of the day, which Now Brief typically provides alerts. If you've received an alert while you were sleeping, there's an early message saying, "Check these important notifications that came overnight."

Samsung is reportedly working on two more—once during the morning and once before you sleep—for increased awareness. AssembleDebug informed the publication of a potential update to the Now Brief widget, playing into this increased awareness for important notifications.

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The tipster adds that Samsung might push people to open Now Brief completely, rather than rely on its lockscreen widget (or home screen) to see what they've missed. It doesn't seem like Samsung has made this feature available in full in its test, considering the tipster is relying on suspicions and code for this rumor. As testing continues, we'll likely learn more and possibly see how this will look in Android 17 (One UI 9).

One UI 9 is off and running