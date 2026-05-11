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What you need to know

One UI 8.5 tested a Device Care feature for handling apps with "excessive ads," and now that feature is arriving for Galaxy users.

The feature brings a "basic" and "intelligent" blocking options, where the latter will "analyze" alerts from your apps to see if they're an ad before sleeping them.

One UI 8.5 was spotted rolling out in the U.S. today (May 11).

Samsung's Device Care is rolling out an update, alongside its major OS patch, which finally debuts an addition we saw rumored months ago.

Leading into the weekend, tipster Kailash reported that Samsung had started rolling out an update for Device Care (via SammyGuru). According to their post, users should soon find v13.8.80.7, which brings an old rumored "Block apps with excessive ads" feature. This feature was rumored during Samsung's One UI 8.5 testing. There were a few aspects of this that remained in question; however, the tipster's screenshots now show us in full.

Samsung's description reads, "apps that send frequent advertisement alerts will be put in deep sleep to prevent them from bothering you." Essentially, deep sleep in this scenario means "blocked." Out right, if you're interested, Device Care's "basic blocking" will identify apps that push frequent ads to you, and silence them when detected.

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What's finally come to light in this stable update is the feature's "Intelligent blocking." This appears to take things a step further, as Samsung states this option will "analyze" your alerts and will "determine if they're ads." If the software deems them so, they'll be blocked, especially if they're frequently pushed to you. Samsung asks for grace, as its software could get things wrong.

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Apps update available Galaxy stor Device CareVersion-13.8.80.7New-Block apps with excessive ads pic.twitter.com/7S3X9NmTM8May 9, 2026

Samsung's excessive ad blocker was rumored all the way back in early December. While its One UI 8.5 testing code suggested this was in the works, reports were still unsure of its uses in everyday life. Specifically, whether or not this feature could be used "system-wide." With how Intelligent Blocker is described, it seems as though we can expect Samsung's software (perhaps backed by AI) to cover every app you have.

The good thing here is that this feature was spotted during One UI 8.5's testing, and it's also officially rolling out alongside the major OS. After months of testing, Samsung is finally content with its One UI 8.5 update for other phones, such as the Galaxy S25 series. The update is now rolling out in the U.S., bringing AI call screening and editing tools. Users will also find some small UI tweaks to certain areas around the software.

Android Central's Take

We're exposed to ads everywhere. At times, it feels like there's no end to them. This feature is a welcome one. Of course, you don't have to have Samsung's software scanning or "analyzing" your alerts to see if they're an ad. I'm sure the basic one will do you good. I think it'll be particularly useful for folks that don't feel like diving into every app's notifications settings individually. That feels tedious. This doesn't.