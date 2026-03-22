The Galaxy S26 still ships with this useful notification feature turned off — thankfully, fixing it is easy

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The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is finally out in the wild, and while it brings a number of notable upgrades, including the Privacy Display that everyone is talking about, there are also several improvements bundled with One UI 8.5, which debuts alongside the new devices.

One UI 8.5 introduces features like Audio Magic Eraser, which removes unwanted background noise while watching content, as well as Gemini screen automation that lets you hand off tasks like ordering coffee or calling a cab. And then there's the improved Samsung DeX experience as well.

While the overall software experience on the Galaxy S26 Ultra has been pretty smooth so far for me, like most Android phones, it's poorly configured out of the box. Samsung leaves many useful settings untouched, even though it could improve some aspects of the overall experience. One such setting is notification categories, which remains disabled by default on the Galaxy S26 series.

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