The Galaxy S26 still ships with this useful notification feature turned off — thankfully, fixing it is easy

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It's strange that Samsung still hides one of Android's best notification tools.

One UI 8&#039;s home screen on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is finally out in the wild, and while it brings a number of notable upgrades, including the Privacy Display that everyone is talking about, there are also several improvements bundled with One UI 8.5, which debuts alongside the new devices.

One UI 8.5 introduces features like Audio Magic Eraser, which removes unwanted background noise while watching content, as well as Gemini screen automation that lets you hand off tasks like ordering coffee or calling a cab. And then there's the improved Samsung DeX experience as well.

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