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What you need to know

The June 2026 security patch is reportedly rolling out for Samsung's South Korean Galaxy S25 users with a near-900MB download.

This patch seems to carry a few missing AI features for the series, such as "Prioritize" and "Summarize" options for notifications.

The Galaxy S25 series only received One UI 8.5 a month ago after months of testing and delays.

Reports surface, claiming Samsung's starting to roll out its monthly security patch for the Galaxy S25.

Early this morning, Tarun Vats on X reported that the June 2026 security patch for the Galaxy S25 series has started rolling out. Vats states the patch was spotted rolling out in South Korea, which is typical when Samsung's updates begin. The firmware carries vS938NKSUACZF1 and is around ~800 to ~900MB, per user reports. Elsewhere, Vats discovered that this update includes two missing AI notification features.

These features, "Prioritize" and "Summarize," help keep users on top of what's important and knowledgeable without having to dedicate too much time. The former puts what's important at the top of your alerts, while the latter is pretty self-explanatory. However, a user replied to the tipster's thread on X, stating Samsung included another feature: "Show file summaries" in the Galaxy S25's settings.

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Samsung's description says this feature will leverage "AI-powered summaries of PDF and TXT files. This also shows summaries created from voice recordings in Voice Recorder." Users can toggle this feature on once it arrives if they choose.

Per usual, Samsung posted its list of fixes for its Galaxy devices this month. The company lists five "Critical" fixes and 28 "High" level inbound fixes. Among them, Samsung says it's fixing a vulnerability issue that's plagued Android 15 and 16 devices. It's strengthening its defenses to keep attackers at bay who may try to swipe sensitive information from users, too.

Still catching up

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

With South Korean users getting the June patch late this week, we can probably assume U.S., European, and other users will see it soon after.

It likely snuck under many users' noses, but Samsung forgot to give the Galaxy S25 these AI features when One UI 8.5 rolled out. As a result, rumors popped up, claiming the company was working on bringing those in for June. The Priority and AI summary features were highlighted in those rumors. This wasn't definite, of course, as anything could've hindered Samsung's work. What's more, users wondered about the Galaxy S24's potential to receive these features, but it seemed unlikely (for now, anyway).

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One UI 8.5 rolled out onto the Galaxy S25 in the U.S. in May after months (and months and months) of testing. It brought a few Galaxy S26 AI features with it, like its AI call screening and image editing tools. Now Nudge was another notable feature, which feels like Google's Magic Cue in more ways than one.

Android Central's Take

Looks like Samsung didn't forget about these features, after all. I wondered if these would arrive, and I couldn't see a reason why they wouldn't. The Galaxy S25 doesn't feel like a device that's vastly underpowered for the Galaxy S26's AI features. I'm sure there are things Samsung has to tweak differently. Regardless, it's good to see these features arriving on its year-old flagship.