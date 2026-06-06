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What you need to know

Samsung has reportedly started internally testing its One UI 9 build for the Galaxy S25 series.

There's little information available right now; however, it's been speculated that an official beta could begin later in June or in July.

The Galaxy S26 started its official One UI 9 Beta in May, before rolling out Beta 2 a couple of weeks after in mid-May.

The time has come; Samsung's Galaxy S25 is reportedly getting some early looks at what's coming for its next major Android OS.

Late last night (June 4), tipster Tarun Vats on X reported that Samsung has supposedly started testing One UI 9 internally for the Galaxy S25 series (via SamMobile). According to Vats, Samsung's "first internal build" has supposedly come to light, indicating that its year-old flagship series is moving into the next phase of Android testing. What's unfortunate is that the tipster was unable to dive into this early build to see what Samsung is working on.

This is likely to come at a later date, and it's something users should look forward to. The comments got going, with users asking when a beta for this is to be expected. Vats highlights that Samsung's testing for its next major Android OS is earlier than usual (for past-gens). In 2025, internal tests started toward the middle of June for the S24 series.

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This year, for the S25, it's the first week of June. Back on topic, Vats speculates that an official One UI 9 Beta for the S25 series could start later in June or sometime in July. A user questioned when the S24 could expect testing to begin, to which Vats replied (speculated), "next month."

One UI 9 is flying

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

If true, then this is good news for Samsung's recent flagships. The Galaxy S26 series, which launched with One UI 8.5, was rumored to have started internal testing in March. Two months later, in early May, Samsung rolled it out officially as the One UI 9 Beta to enrolled Galaxy S26 users. A couple of weeks after that, the company rapidly pushed One UI 9 Beta 2 to its enrolled Galaxy testers.

From what was seen early on, Samsung was working on new customization tools in its Notes app and a direct link between the Contacts apps with the Creative Studio. The Quick Panel also received a few changes, giving its brightness, sound, and media player options separation for better control. As far as Beta 2 was concerned, Samsung rolled out a 1.6GB patch that carried mostly fixes.

Android Central's Take

Samsung's been moving fast with One UI 9 for its Galaxy S26 series. I know there are Galaxy S25 users (myself included) hoping to avoid a One UI 8.5 with what's coming next. It would be nice to have the upcoming software arrive around similar times for both series before we start walking it back to other past-gens. Only time will tell.