One UI 9 beta arrives to give Galaxy S26 owners a taste of Android 17
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By Jay Bonggolto published
Samsung’s One UI 9 beta lands this week across several markets.
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What you need to know
- Samsung has officially launched the One UI 9 Beta program, giving Galaxy S26 users first access to Android 17 features.
- One UI 9 adds more customization tools in Samsung Notes, including decorative tapes and new pen styles.
- The beta program is rolling out first in Germany, India, Korea, Poland, the UK, and the U.S. through the Samsung Members app.
After much anticipation, Samsung is finally pulling back the curtains on its next big software chapter, and it looks like the wait for Android 17 is entering its home stretch.
Samsung has just announced the launch of the One UI 9 Beta program, and if you’re sporting a Galaxy S26, you’re first in line to witness how Samsung is rethinking the mobile experience this year.
While most of us are still waiting on stable One UI 8.5 rollouts, Samsung is already beta testing the next big thing. And it’s not shy about what’s new.