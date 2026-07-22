<p id="elk-f3005a1a-85b5-11f1-9627-bd89d2b13870">We&rsquo;re reaching the final countdown! Samsung&rsquo;s Unpacked event is just hours away, and I&rsquo;m currently on the ground in London to experience it all in real-time. Be sure to tune in at <strong>9 a.m.ET to watch the event and keep this tab open </strong>for our play-by-play and real-time thoughts on Samsung&rsquo;s new devices and announcements!</p><p>I'll send over more pictures from the event, but for now, here's a shot of the event location from last year!!</p><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-e1fcc5f4-85b6-11f1-9053-1b8971f8c86c"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:3469px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.27%;"><img id="ruxqkP4xESvmADZCsm8UxN" name="samsung-galaxy-unpacked-2025" alt="Galaxy Unpacked banner in New York City" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/ruxqkP4xESvmADZCsm8UxN.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="3469" height="1952" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)</span></figcaption></figure><a id="elk-seasonal"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside>