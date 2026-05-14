I've tested the Motorola Razr Fold for two weeks, and Samsung has a new reason to be nervous

The Motorola Razr Fold may be the company's first book-style foldable, but its flip-phone prowess has clearly come in handy here. The phone is gorgeous and speedy, with surprisingly great cameras, especially when zooming. The price is a bit steep for what we're used to from Motorola, but the Razr Fold makes a strong case for itself against the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

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After years of a successful foldable strategy focused solely on flip phones, the Razr Fold represents an exciting evolution of Motorola's strategy. I've been a fan of flip phones since Motorola launched the Razr Plus 2023 and have used them as my primary phones ever since. However, with the new Razr Fold joining Motorola's flagship family, my allegiance to flip phones may be coming to an end.

As the company's first book-style foldable phone, Motorola waited months after its announcement to make it available. This was seemingly to give it the fanfare it deserved, particularly as more companies focus on this form factor amid growing foldable sales. Motorola has proven it can still have a successful foldable strategy with just flip phones, but adding a book-style foldable gives it a greater opportunity to compete with Samsung and Google in the U.S., where foldable options are scarce.

After spending a couple of weeks with the Razr Fold, I think Motorola has pulled it off. The company has clearly utilized its foldable prowess to produce a solid smartphone, while still doing what Motorola often does best: offer plenty of value while undercutting Samsung.

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Swipe to scroll horizontally Motorola Razr Fold specs Category Motorola Razr Fold OS Hello UI/Android 16 7 years OS and security updates Display (internal) 8.1-inch, 2K (2484 x 2232), 10-bit, 120Hz LTPO, 6,200 nit peak Display (external) 6.6-inch, 165Hz LTPO, 2520 x 1080, 10-bit, 6,000 nit peak, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 RAM 16GB LPDDR5X Storage 512GB, UFS 4.1 Rear Camera 1 50MP Sony LYTIA 828, ƒ/1.6, OIS, Pantone validated Rear Camera 2 50MP ultrawide+macro, ƒ/2.0, 122.1° Rear Camera 3 50MP 3x periscope telephoto, ƒ/2.4, OIS Selfie Camera (internal) 20MP, ƒ/2.4 Selfie Camera (external) 32MP, ƒ/2.4 Audio Dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, NFC Security Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Face unlock Protection IP48/IP49 Battery & charging 6,000mAh 80W wired, 50W wireless, 5W reverse wireless Dimensions (open) 144.47 × 160.05 × 4.7mm Dimensions (closed) 160.05 × 73.6 × 10.04mm Weight 243g Colors Pantone Blackened Blue, Pantone Lily White

The Razr Fold takes everything Motorola is known for and puts it into an attractive package. The phone may not be as thin as the Galaxy Z Fold 7, but it makes up for it in other ways. The back eschews the typical glass panel in favor of Motorola's signature alternative materials. My unit is the Blackened Blue colorway, which features a diamond piqué-inspired finish and looks great and feels really nice. The only downside is that scratches and scuffs can sort of linger and are a little hard to remove.

When closed, the phone is just 10mm thin, and despite being slightly thicker than a normal smartphone (the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is 9.4mm), it surprisingly doesn't feel particularly thick or heavy. The 21:9 display aspect ratio also helps make it feel like a traditional smartphone, unlike the taller 22:9 Razr flip phones. Even the camera housing protrudes seamlessly from the back, taking design cues from the rest of Motorola's lineup.