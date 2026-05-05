Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 vs. Motorola Razr Fold: Samsung's next foldable has serious competition
Versus
By Sanuj Bhatia published
Samsung's next foldable could face strong competition from Motorola's first book-style device.
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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8
Samsung's safe upgrade
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 may look familiar at first glance, but most of the upgrades seem to be happening under the hood. It's expected to feature an 8-inch inner display, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, and a bigger battery. There are also expected improvements to durability, crease visibility, and the camera hardware.
Pros
- Rumored to feature flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip
- Might bring a bigger 5,000 mAh battery and faster charging
- Expected to come with a less visible crease
- Likely lighter and thinner design
Cons
- Design may remain unchanged
- Higher starting price point
- Battery might still remain smaller than Moto Razr Fold