Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Which flip phone is worth your money
Versus
By Sanuj Bhatia published
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 plays it safe while Motorola goes bigger everywhere.
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Motorola Razr Ultra 2026
Specs-first flip phone
Motorola's Razr Ultra (2026) feels more like a traditional flagship that just happens to fold. It features a 7-inch inner display, Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, dual 50MP cameras, and a sizeable 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging. The only thing in question is its price.
Pros
- Much larger 5,000 mAh battery with fast 68W charging
- Flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chip
- New materials for the rear design
- New 50MP LOFIC main sensor
Cons
- Costs more than the predecessor
- No Qi2 charging support
- Heavier and thicker than the competition
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7