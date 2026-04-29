Motorola’s new Razr turns Google Photos into a stylist and a memory hub

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Google Photos’ new wardrobe feature clips your outfits so you don’t have to.

Motorola Razr 2026 display with an image of someone lounging on a chair
(Image credit: Motorola)

What you need to know

  • Google Photos is evolving from a simple gallery into a personal stylist and daily content hub on Motorola’s new Razr devices.
  • The new “Wardrobe” feature turns your photo library into a digital closet, automatically identifying and organizing clothes and accessories.
  • Motorola is also the first to embed Memories into its new “Daily Drops” feed, which combines news, weather, calendar info, and photo memories into a twice-daily personalized dashboard.

Motorola and Google want to change the way you use your photo gallery. Soon,