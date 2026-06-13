8 ways I optimize my 2026 Motorola Razr camera to help me take better photos

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Motorola's Razr series continues to be my favorite, and this year, Motorola stepped up its camera game, offering better and brighter sensors with better dynamic range and incredible zoom. But better sensors are just part of the equation: you also need to make sure your cameras are set up and primed to help you take better photos.

These are some of the camera features I changed on my 2026 Motorola Razr models to give me the best experience. Note that many of these features are available for the Razr Fold and/or the Razr Ultra 2026, but may also be available on the Razr Plus 2026 and Razr 2026.