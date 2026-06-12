Summer is around the corner, and this new Motorola Razr feature can help you take better vacation photos

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The Motorola Razr Fold has one of the best cameras on a foldable phone, thanks to its triple 50MP system and Pantone-Validated sensors. However, it's not just the sensors themselves that make the cameras great, but the software behind them.

Motorola has a few interesting tricks up its sleeve, such as Action Shot for fast-moving objects and Signature Style to create your own color science. But one interesting new feature is Frame Match, which sounds a bit like the Add Me feature on the Pixel 10.

You may not have heard of this feature, but with summer just around the corner and plenty of people likely to travel for the World Cup, the feature is perfect for taking better vacation photos, especially if you wanna be in them.