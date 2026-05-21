I want to love the Motorola Razr Ultra 2026, but after testing it for two weeks, there's one major problem holding me back

Android Central Verdict
The Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 is a good phone and might be one of the best flip phones on the market. Performance is great, the cameras have improved, and battery life lasts all day. However, the lack of major changes when compared to the Razr Ultra 2025 makes it hard to recommend, especially when the price surges by a whopping $200.
Pros
- +
All-day battery
- +
Good performance
- +
Noticeable improvements with main camera
- +
Useful cover screen updates
- +
Fast charging
Cons
- -
Too expensive
- -
No major chipset upgrade
- -
Limited usable camera zoom
- -
Few colors and fewer accessories
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With the RAM crisis still in effect, 2026 has not been kind to smartphone OEMs. Motorola is one such victim of the shortage, with prices of its popular midrange and flagship products surging. The Razr Ultra 2026 is among these products, and the situation soils a pretty solid smartphone.
In my time with the Razr Ultra 2026, I can't help but feel that Motorola made a number of concessions to keep the smartphone's price from skyrocketing. However, given the $200 price increase over its predecessor, the Razr Ultra 2026 still feels overpriced for what we get, and therein lies my biggest problem with this phone.