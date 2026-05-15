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Does the Motorola Razr 2026 support Qi2 wireless charging? Best answer: No, the Motorola Razr 2026 devices don't come with Qi2 wireless charging support, as they lack built-in magnets. This is true for the Razr 2026, the Razr Plus 2026, and the Razr Ultra 2026. However, you can buy a magnetic case and use MagSafe accessories.

Motorola Razr 2026 Qi2 wireless charging support: What you need to know

With the launch of the Motorola Razr 2026 line-up, competition has gotten fiercer in the world of foldables. Sure, the Razr Fold is the most exciting member of the series as the company's first book-style foldable, but the majority of the prospective consumers are likely going to be interested in the brand's trio of flip-style phones, as that's a form factor Motorola has garnered a lot of experience in over the past few years.

No matter which of the three Motorola Razr 2026 models you're interested in the most, there's really no denying that they're all (largely) iterative upgrades over the previous-gen devices. Even so, there are a bunch of practical improvements that are worth taking a look at.