Does the Motorola Razr 2026 support Qi2 wireless charging?

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Motorola's newest foldables have impressive charging specs, but they're not perfect.

Motorola Razr Ultra 2026, Razr Plus 2026, and Razr 2026
(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Does the Motorola Razr 2026 support Qi2 wireless charging?

Best answer: No, the Motorola Razr 2026 devices don't come with Qi2 wireless charging support, as they lack built-in magnets. This is true for the Razr 2026, the Razr Plus 2026, and the Razr Ultra 2026. However, you can buy a magnetic case and use MagSafe accessories.

Motorola Razr 2026 Qi2 wireless charging support: What you need to know