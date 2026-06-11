Nobody understands smartphone design like Motorola, and I'm totally surprised by how good the Motorola Edge 2026 is

Motorola has solved nearly every problem with modern phone design, delivering a smaller, lighter, human-hand-friendly phone that looks as good as it feels to use. Unlike last year's Edge, this one is fast, features a great camera, keeps the excellent battery life and fast charging, and removes the software bloat. Motorola really needs to start supporting these phones for more than 3 years, though, as it's just not enough security updates to keep users safe over the long haul.

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When I received the Motorola Edge 2026, I wasn't expecting much. These mid-range offerings are usually forgettable — and I said as much in my Edge 2024 and Edge 2025 reviews. Boring design, middle-of-the-road specs, and nearly zero exciting features are the hallmarks of this price segment. But something is different about the Motorola Edge 2026.

I already had a good feeling about it from looks alone, based on Motorola's initial announcement, and I knew my intuition was right the moment I unboxed the phone. It's not just the superb design and build quality that make this phone special, though. Motorola seems to have improved every complaint I had about the Edge series over the past few years with this release, and that's definitely more than surface-deep changes.

This year has proven to be an incredible boon for the mid-range market, and that couldn't have come at a better time, too. Now, even Motorola is delivering a superb entry into a price range they've historically struggled with.

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The difficulty isn't deciding if the $500-600 price range is the right segment for you to buy this year, but which company's excellent mid-range phone to choose from, and the Motorola Edge 2026 offers some very compelling reasons to say hello, Moto.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Motorola Edge 2024 and 2025 both retailed for $549.99 at their respective launches, and neither phone felt worth that price. Despite a $50 price increase to $599.99, the Motorola Edge 2026 feels like a phone far worthier of that price tag.

The Edge 2026 is available unlocked at Best Buy and Motorola.com, while AT&T, Verizon, Cricket Wireless, Spectrum Wireless, and Xfinity Mobile will also carry the phone almost certainly at a lower price than the unlocked version.

The phone ships in a single Pantone Martini Olive colorway, which features a lovely textile-like texture on the back, complete with wonderful complementary metal accents on the camera island and around the frame.

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Swipe to scroll horizontally Motorola Edge 2025 specs Specification Motorola Edge 2025 Display 6.3-inch Extreme AMOLED, 2640 x 1216 resolution (460 ppi), 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bits, 5200 nits CPU MediaTek Dimensity 7450 RAM 8GB LPDDR4X Storage 128GB Rear camera 1 50MP, Sony Lytia 710, f/1.8, 1.0μm pixel size, 2.0μm quad-binned to 12MP, quad PDAF, OIS Rear camera 2 50MP, ultrawide + macro, 122-degree FoV, f/2.0, 0.64μm pixel size, 1.28μm quad-binned to 12MP, PDAF Rear camera 3 10MP, telephoto, 3x optical zoom, f/2.0, 1.0μm, OIS Front camera 50MP, f/1.95, 0.64μm pixel size, 1.28μm quad-binned to 12MP, PDAF, OIS Protection IP68/IP69, MIL-STD-810H, Gorilla Glass 7i OS Android 16 Update promise 2 Android OS versions, 3 years of bi-monthly security updates Battery 5000mAh Charging 60W wired (not included in box), 15W wireless Audio Dolby Atmos, dual stereo speakers, Bluetooth 5.4 Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6E Dimensions 152.3mm x 71.98mm x 7.22mm Weight 160.5g Colors PANTONE Martini Olive (textile-like back)

The leading edge

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Motorola's design team has grown leaps and bounds over the past three years. The Edge 2024 ushered in smoother curves for the camera hump plus improved vegan leather materials, while the Edge 2025 further improved things with an IP69 rating and better overall build quality. But those phones both suffered from poor performance, mediocre cameras, and a lack of long-term software updates. Plus, some people hated the curved glass on the front.

All but one of those problems has been fixed on the Motorola Edge 2026. Paramount to this experience is a processor and camera upgrade that made me actually enjoy using the phone, which are two things I specifically disliked about the last two years' models.

Not only that, but the Edge 2026 is substantially shorter and smaller than the Edge 2025, and it makes all the difference in the world. At nearly 10mm shorter and 2mm narrower, plus with widely curved corners and semi-curved sides that melt elegantly into the back, this phone feels incredible to hold. Motorola has officially figured out the thing nearly every other phone manufacturer seems to miss, and it makes me never want to put down this phone.