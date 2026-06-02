Motorola Edge 2026 and Moto Buds 2 double down on comfort, battery life, and practicality

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What you need to know

Motorola is prioritizing comfort over gimmicks with the new Edge 2026, pairing a slim, lightweight design with features built for everyday use.

The Edge 2026 weighs just 160.5g and measures 7.22mm thin, making it one of the more pocket-friendly smartphones in a market dominated by larger devices.

The bundled Moto Buds 2 bring premium audio features including dual-driver audio, Hi-Res Audio, Spatial Audio, and up to 55dB active noise cancellation.

Motorola has unveiled the new Motorola Edge 2026 and the Moto Buds 2, and they seem to blend a day-to-day comfort-oriented design with audio accessories designed for all-day listening.

The first thing you’ll notice about Motorola’s new phone is its design. At just 7.22mm thick and weighing only 160.5 grams, the Edge 2026 is a lot slimmer and lighter than many competing devices. That’s coupled with a slim form factor that’s becoming a rarer find in a sea of oversized phones.

Motorola may be a little on the small side, but the display is no slouch. The phone sports a 6.3-inch AMOLED screen with a crisp Super HD resolution of 2640 x 1216, Pantone-validated color support, 10-bit color depth, and up to 120Hz refresh rates. It has a peak brightness rating of 5,200 nits, which should make it far easier to see outdoors when the sun is shining directly on it.

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No-nonsense daily performance

(Image credit: Motorola)

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7450 processor with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB storage. It runs Android 16. Motorola isn’t marketing the phone as a gaming powerhouse, but the hardware should be powerful enough to easily handle everyday multitasking, streaming, social media, and productivity tasks.

On the optics side, Motorola seems to be pushing past the modest expectations of the mid-range. The rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary camera based on Sony’s LYTIA 710 sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide camera that can also be used as a macro shooter, and a dedicated 10MP telephoto camera with a 3x optical zoom. Selfie fans also get a 50MP front-facing camera. Motorola is also adding features like Adaptive Stabilization, Ultra HDR, Action Shot mode, Frame Match, and up to 30x Super Zoom to help users get more out of the hardware.

Battery life seems equally promising. Motorola has packed a 5,000mAh battery into the Edge 2026 and promises up to 50 hours of battery life under mixed-use conditions. When you need to recharge, the phone supports 60W TurboPower charging and 15W wireless charging.

One of the more practical upgrades is the durability. The device comes with both IP68 and IP69 ratings, which means it’s dustproof, water-resistant, and even resistant to high-pressure water jets. The device is also MIL-STD-810H durable with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on the display for protection. They’re not flashy features, but the kind you’ll appreciate when your phone takes an unexpected tumble or is caught in inclement weather for the first time.

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Motorola is also bundling the phone with the new Moto Buds 2. The earbuds have 11mm dynamic drivers and 6mm planar magnetic drivers, support Hi-Res Audio and Spatial Audio, and offer up to 55dB of active noise cancellation. Another highlight is battery life, with Motorola claiming up to 48 hours of total playback with the charging case. The package is completed with features like Bluetooth 6.0, dual-device connectivity, and low-latency gaming support.

The Motorola Edge 2026 starts at $600 in the U.S. and will be available through Best Buy, Amazon.com, and Motorola's online store beginning June 11. Meanwhile, the Moto Buds 2 come in at $100.

Android Central's Take

The smartphone industry has become so fixated on branding AI that the benefits of useful upgrades are often lost in marketing speak. Most users will notice a lighter phone, a brighter display, and longer battery life every single day. They’re more likely to see those improvements than an AI feature they try once and forget about. That doesn’t mean the Edge 2026 will dominate its segment, but it’s refreshing to see a company focus on practical upgrades instead of pretending every product launch needs to reinvent the smartphone. A phone that’s just better to live with is honestly more innovative than another AI-powered feature that nobody asked for.