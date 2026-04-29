The Moto Buds 2 Plus pack Bose audio and AI smarts into a $150 package

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What you need to know

Motorola has unveiled the Moto Buds 2 Plus, priced at $150 in North America.

The buds stand out with Bose-tuned audio and a dual-driver setup (11mm dynamic + Knowles armatures) for better bass and clearer highs.

Bluetooth 6.0 enables dual-device switching, but its real benefits are limited until more devices support it.

The wireless earbud market is crowded with similar designs and big promises that often fall short. To stand out, companies may need to offer more than decent sound and a familiar brand. Motorola is aiming for the high-end market with its new Moto Buds 2 Plus.

Available on the Motorola website in North America starting April 30 for $150, these earbuds aim to address hardware limitations by combining advanced audio technology with robust on-device AI.

Looking at the acoustic hardware, standard single drivers often have trouble separating deep bass from clear highs. These earbuds feature an audio profile developed with Bose. Inside, they use dual 11mm dynamic drivers for strong bass and balanced armatures from Knowles for precise, clear high notes.

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This dual-driver setup is key for delivering clear, high-resolution audio without distortion. Motorola also supports LHDC (both LHDC4 and LHDC5), as well as the usual AAC and SBC codecs.