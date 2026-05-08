Nothing is refreshing the Ear (open) with a color that stands out

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What you need to know

Nothing is launching a new blue version of the Ear (open) on May 11, adding a bolder option to its audio lineup.

The update is purely cosmetic, with the same open-ear design and hardware staying intact.

You still get 14.2mm drivers, AI-powered microphones, up to 30 hours of battery life, and IP54 dust and splash resistance.

Nothing is updating its most unconventional earbuds with a new look. Earlier this week, the company teased fans with a Pokémon-themed post featuring Flaaffy, a character previously linked to the Ear (open) launch. Now, Nothing has confirmed that a blue version of the Ear (open) is officially coming.

The new color will be available on May 11, joining the current white version, according to Nothing. This is not a full hardware update or a new model. Nothing is keeping the same open-ear earbuds for people who want to listen to music without blocking out their surroundings.

Open-ear design stays the focus

(Image credit: Nothing)

That means the Ear (open) sits just outside the ear and lets ambient sound pass through instead of sealing your ear canal. This design is better for runners, cyclists, commuters, or anyone who dislikes the isolated feeling of noise-canceling earbuds.

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Nothing else seems to be changing inside. The earbuds still have the same lightweight open-ear design, 14.2mm dynamic drivers, AI-powered microphones, and up to 30 hours of playback with the charging case. They also have an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, so they are suitable for workouts and outdoor use.