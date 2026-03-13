You can now buy the Nothing Headphone (a) and its massive five-day battery

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What you need to know

Nothing Headphone (a) is now on sale via nothing.tech, Amazon in the U.S., and Best Buy in Canada, with TikTok Shop sales starting March 19.

The over-ear headphones cost $199 (£149 / €159) and come in black, white, and pink, while a limited yellow edition launches April 6.

Battery life is the headline feature, with up to 135 hours of playback (around five days) with ANC off.

After Nothing’s colorful new over-ear headphones debuted last week, they're now officially available to purchase on the company’s website and at major retailers.

You can grab the headphones on nothing.tech, as well as Amazon in the U.S. and Best Buy in Canada. TikTok Shop in the U.S. will start selling them on March 19. The Headphone (a) is priced at $199 (£149 / €159).

Nothing is known for bold design, and the Headphone (a) follows that approach. The headphones come in black, white, and pink, with a limited-edition yellow version arriving on April 6.

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The design keeps Nothing’s signature style but adds brighter colors that stand out in a market usually filled with dark and neutral options.

The headset weighs 310 grams and features breathable memory foam ear cushions for comfortable long listening sessions. It has an IP52 rating, so it’s protected from dust and light splashes.

Five days of battery life on one charge

Battery life is the standout feature. Nothing says the headphones can last up to 135 hours of playback with noise cancellation off, which is about five days on a single charge.

If the battery runs low, the quick-charge feature helps out. Just five minutes of charging gives you about five hours of listening, which is enough for a commute or a workout.

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Another design choice stands out: Nothing skipped the swipe-based touch panels found on many of our favorite headphones. Instead, Headphone (a) uses tactile controls built into the ear cups — the Roller, Paddle, and Button — so you can adjust volume, skip tracks, or change ANC modes without guessing where to swipe.

Hi-Res audio and adaptive noise cancellation

For audio, the headphones have 40mm titanium-coated drivers for strong, clear sound. They also support Hi-Resolution Audio Wireless with the LDAC codec, which helps keep more detail when streaming high-quality music.

Noise cancellation uses Adaptive ANC with three presets: low, mid, and high. There’s also a transparency mode that lets in outside sound when you need it. The system uses two microphones and AI to adjust noise cancellation based on your environment and how the headphones fit.

Android Central's Take

For me, the best part is the battery life. Five days of listening means less time charging and fewer cables to deal with, which is great if you have a lot of devices. At $199, these headphones cost less than many premium models but still offer features like adaptive ANC and hi-res audio.

Still, I’m a bit skeptical until real-world tests confirm the “five-day battery” claim. Companies often promise big battery numbers, but in practice, you usually need to charge sooner than expected.