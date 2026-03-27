Accessories Audio Earbuds Listen to this! The Nothing Ear (a) earbuds have dropped to only $59 during Amazon's Big Spring Sale Deals By Zachary David published 27 March 2026 The Nothing Ear (a) earbuds hold true to the brand's bare-bones, still-high-quality approach. Click for next article (Image credit: Tshaka Armstrong) Copy link Facebook X Reddit Flipboard Bluesky Threads Email Share this article 0 Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android