Amazon quietly drops huge sale on noise-cancelling headphones — up to 50% off Sony, Beats, Sennheiser, and more

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Prime Day is still months away, but if you want a great deal on wireless headphones, there's no need to wait. Whether you're a traveler in need of a cheap pair for an upcoming flight or an audiophile looking for the best listening experience imaginable, you'll be shocked at the number of headphone deals currently on display at Amazon.

Wireless headphones from Sennheiser and Sony to Beats and Anker have been dropping to near-record lows all week, and it's hard to tell whether these Amazon discounts are going to stick around for a while or if they'll vanish overnight. Needless to say, if you're looking to jump on the opportunity, you'll find some of the best headphone deals from the sale below.

Score up to 50% off noise-cancelling headphones at Amazon

Sennheiser Momentum 4: $449.95 $226.37 at Amazon The Sennheiser Momentum 4 may be a few years old, but the headphones continue to earn high marks for their outstanding sound quality, versatile noise cancellation, and up to 60 hours of battery life on a single charge. Grab these cans from Amazon today and you'll enjoy a whopping 50% off your purchase. Read more Read less ▼

Sony WH-1000XM5: $399.99 $248 at Amazon Although they've technically been supplanted by a newer model (the fantastic but expensive WH-1000XM6), the Sony WH-1000XM5 spent years as our #1 most-recommended headphones for a reason. The XM5 boast a sleek design with excellent sound quality and customizable Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and now you can grab these cans from Amazon with a 38% discount. Read more Read less ▼

Soundcore by Anker Q20i Headphones: $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon Noise-cancelling headphones no longer need to cost an arm and a leg to provide premium performance. Currently just $39.99 at Amazon, the Soundcore Q20i provide up to 40 hours of battery life with a balanced sound profile and loads of customizable EQ settings and presets. Read more Read less ▼