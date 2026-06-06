The Sennheiser Momentum 5 sets the standard for its mix of longevity, price, and great sound

The headphones for serious music lovers, the Sennheiser Momentum 5 stand out in a market where competition often prioritizes ANC over audio fidelity. A replaceable battery with exceptional stamina, a new expanded graphic EQ, better ANC, and increased comfort make the Momentum 5 easy to recommend to those who don’t prioritize ANC.

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I’ve reviewed a lot of “mainstream” consumer headphones and some boutique offerings over the years, but Sennheiser’s wired headphones continue to be one of my “go-tos” for reference sound. Recently, I had the opportunity to bask in the sound of their HDB 630 “wireless audiophile-grade” headphones and was impressed by the new parametric EQ in the Sennheiser Smart Control Plus app.

Out of the box, they sounded better than the Momentum 4, so when I heard that, after four years, Sennheiser was updating the Momentum line with a new pair of wireless headphones, I was definitely intrigued!

Did my excitement wane once I got my hands on them? Not at all, but there are some things you’ll need to consider if you’re looking to buy. Let’s talk about my week with the new Sennheiser Momentum 5 wireless headphones.

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Swipe to scroll horizontally Sennheiser Momentum 5 specs Categories Sennheiser Momentum 5 Conectivity Bluetooth® 5.4, with support for 6.0 in a future firmware update, Multipoint support Drive units 42 mm transducer Codec support SBC, AAC, aptX Adaptive, aptX Lossless (Snapdragon Sound) Battery life Up to 57 hours (ANC on), user-replaceable battery Charging USB-C, 2 hrs for full charge; 10 min charging for up to 7 hrs playtime App support Android, iOS Audio tuning 8-band EQ (app), Personalized sound Microphone 8 mics total Colors Black, Denim, White

Unboxing: What’s new?

(Image credit: @tshakaarmstrong)

When I unboxed them, I was quite taken aback. At first glance, the case looked significantly smaller than the last pair of over-ear Sennheiser headphones I spent time with, the HDB 630. The case is, in fact, much smaller than the 630’s case and is definitely an improvement over the previous-generation Momentum 4. I’ve included some comparison shots between all three in the gallery below.

You open the case, and inside, the Momentum 5 looks pretty much like the previous generation, except for some microphone placement and a grille redesign. They do, however, have visibly smaller earcups than the HDB 630 headphones. I’ve seen some complaints on the interwebs about alleged “creaking” from the Momentum 4’s earcup yokes, but in my time, I have yet to experience that with the Momentum 5.

Like the previous generation Momentum 4, the included hard case contains a 3.5mm aux cable and a USB-C cable that supports charging and audio. You get the mesh pocket to store small accessories like a BTD 700 dongle for your sources that don’t support aptX Adaptive and Lossless codecs. An accessory you should definitely consider!

A week with the Momentum 5