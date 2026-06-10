I wouldn't leave my house without these excellent headphones to accompany me on my summer travels

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The Marshall Monitor III ANC headphones remain my favorite headphones of all time. If you see me on a flight and I'm not wearing these, that wasn't me you saw. My unhealthy attachment to these incredible over-ear headphones is well justified. They might be expensive, but the Marshall Monitor III ANC headphones are a sensory delight, canceling out intimidating turbulence in flights or the loud chatter of crowds outdoors.

Not to mention, the audio quality is an absolute treat, the build is light and airy, you can twist and fold them, and Marshall includes a velvet-lined carrying case to store the headphones. Plus, there's a 3.5mm audio jack with an audio cable included in the box.

Marshall's offering aside, there are plenty of excellent alternatives available. If you've got summer plans and want a brilliant pair of wireless headphones to accompany you, this is the perfect list I have curated just for you. I have prioritized comfort above all, especially to beat the heat. Portability and battery life are also important concerns on the go, and I took that into account too.

Can't forget a Bluetooth headphone adapter for in-flight entertainment

Looking for the right headphones to travel with? Here's how to pick the right ones

Shortage of availability is the least of your concerns when looking at the best headphones or earbuds to take with you on holidays and trips. Over-ear headphones are more popular for people on the go because they offer superior comfort. The cushioned cups are unrivaled in the face of even the most ergonomic wireless earbuds of the highest stature. This also helps with noise cancelation, as the cups seal in the sound and prevent leakages.

I can't recommend the Marshall Monitor III ANC headphones enough. Apart from the many merits of the headphones that I have already mentioned, they also sport an impressive 70-hour battery life. With options for both wired and wireless playback, Auracast support, and fast charging capabilities, these are fantastic headphones for travel.

If you want the very best noise-canceling headphones and will spare no expense in your pursuit, the ultra-premium Bose QuietComfort Ultra Gen 2 are a staff favorite. Brady Snyder swears by them, having taken the QuietComfort Ultra Gen 2 headphones on multiple international trips. For Snyder, these headphones beat the AirPods Max. Meanwhile, our reviewer Tshaka Armstrong called them the "all-around best ANC headphones you can buy right now" in his review.

All of the other picks in this collection fit different categories, but they all match the comfort, quality, and battery life requirements for traveling. Each and every pick, from the Sony WH-1000XM6 and Nothing Headphone (a) to the CMF Headphone Pro to the EarFun Air Pro 4 Plus, have been tested thoroughly by our team.

Planning on flying with these headphones? Don't forget to get a trusty Bluetooth headphone adapter to connect and use your own headphones with the in-flight entertainment console.