Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen) are the all-around best ANC headphones you can buy right now

Since my first experience with Bose's noise-cancelling headphones, they’ve come a long way, and I’m happy to say I can wholeheartedly recommend them to more than just the jet-set crowd. Their ANC is exceptional, and this year’s sound quality is satisfyingly detailed, with some other tricks that are worth the price of admission.

Years ago, I tested the Bose QC35II and eventually Bose QC earbuds. While the active noise-cancelling (ANC) was excellent, I found the sound quality a bit flat for my taste. Since then, Bose has changed that sound signature, releasing one of my absolute favorite open-ear products, the Bose Open Ultra. I was also highly impressed with the Bose SoundLink Plus and how robust its audio playback is.

With those recent experiences, I was looking forward to seeing what Bose has done with the latest generation of the QuietComfort Ultra over-ear headphones! I’ll let you know right now, I was definitely not disappointed with the sound quality this time around. There are some things you should know before buying, though, so I’ll get into all of that below.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen): Price, availability, and specs

(Image credit: @tshakaarmstrong)

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra (2nd Gen) is widely available for $449 through Bose’s own website, Amazon.com, and in many brick-and-mortar stores like Best Buy in the United States.

There are some new colors on offer this year, in addition to black and white; you get the limited edition colors of Midnight Violet, Driftwood Sand, and Desert Gold.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Categories Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen) Conectivity Bluetooth 5.4 w/Multipoint connectivity Speakers TBD Codec support SBC, AAC, aptX Adaptive (Snapdragon Sound) Wired support 16-bit, 44.1 or 48kHz audio via USB-C audio, 2.5mm to 3.5mm analog aux cable Battery life Up to 30 hours playback w/ANC (up to 23 w/Immersive Audio enabled), 15-minute charge for 3 hours playback Charging USB-C App support Android, iOS Audio tuning 3-band EQ (app) Microphone 10 mics total Colors Black, White Smoke, Desert Gold, Midnight Violet, Driftwood Sand, Bundled accessories USB-C cable, 2.5mm to 3.5mm aux cable, hard case

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen): What I like

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: @tshakaarmstrong) (Image credit: @tshakaarmstrong) (Image credit: @tshakaarmstrong) (Image credit: @tshakaarmstrong) (Image credit: @tshakaarmstrong)

There is a lot to like about 2025’s Bose QuietComfort Ultra (2nd Gen). As full-size headphones go, you get a relatively compact hard case to carry your headphones in. They fold up small to fit in the case, and you’ll find the included USB-C and 2.5mm-to-3.5 mm cables in a small pocket on the case's lid.

Some cosmetic changes were made this year: the matte finish of the first gen has been replaced with shiny metal earcup yokes. The 2nd generation QC Ultra Headphones are still incredibly comfortable during long periods of wear, due to their weight (~264 grams/9.3oz), a respectable amount of padding on the cans and the headband, and a clamping force that feels almost non-existent- and that’s a feat, considering that I have a huge melon.