Baseus' Bose-powered Inspire XP1 earbuds get spatial audio and standout sound quality, and they somehow cost only half as much as their rivals

Baseus is clearly intent on going above and beyond this year. The Chinese accessory manufacturer has rolled out dozens of exciting products over the course of 2025, and while notable standouts include the usual chargers and power banks, I'm been impressed by its audio gear. The Inspire XH1 headset showed that the manufacturer can deliver sound quality equivalent to Sony and Bose — which isn't astonishing as it is tuned by Bose — and now the XP1 earbuds do the same.

The Inspire XP1 debuted at $129, and they're available for $109 on Amazon. While that is costlier than Baseus' other audio products, it's an unmatched value when you consider the sheer number of features available. The XP1 are also tuned by Bose, and they sound similar to Bose's own QuietComfort Ultra Gen 2 earbuds, which are now my favorite earbuds for their sound quality.

Let's start with the design; the Inspire XP1 have a contoured fit that provides a comfortable fit, and it makes using the earbuds that much easier over the course of a day. If anything, the fit is nearly identical to Bose's QC Ultra Gen 2, and it's clear that the collaboration between Baseus and Bose extended to more than just the sound tuning — similar to what we saw on the XH1 headset. The earbuds are available in two colors, and the white model looks quite distinctive.

The only difference with the XP1 is that the earbuds don't get the fin-style design, but this isn't a bad thing. The shell itself is smaller than what you get on the Bose, and I found the buds to be highly comfortable. They're a little lighter as well, and I had no problems in regular use. The sound nozzle doesn't extend that much into the inner ear as well, and the bundled tips provide good noise isolation.

I like the rounded case as well; it isn't bulky in the least, and the design is easily pocketable. It doesn't have Qi charging, but it was easy enough to charge the case itself over USB-C, and the built-in 600mAh battery is good for charging the buds at least thrice over.

The XP1 connect over the latest Bluetooth 6.1 standard, and connectivity has been rock-solid — I had zero issues in this regard. The earbuds even get multi-device connectivity, so I was able to pair two devices and switch between the two with relative ease. I used the buds with my Pixel 10 Pro XL, Find X9 Pro, and iPad Pro M4 most of the time.

There's a low-latency mode that's decent when it comes to gaming, and you get a transparency mode. Where the buds truly shine is with noise isolation; the powerful ANC tunes out ambient noise to a good extent. Baseus claims it is effective up to 50dB, and in my testing, I found the buds to completely block out sounds of my (admittedly quiet) keyboard and the hum of the air con. It does a great job with noise in the immediate vicinity as well, and it is a definite improvement over what you usually get in this category.

I also tested the buds on a short flight, and they did an outstanding job, cutting out the whine of the jet engines. They did so well that I'm considering using these earbuds instead of taking a headset on shorter domestic flights. You can adjust the intensity of the noise isolation, and the Baseus app has a good selection of options in this area.

Coming to call quality, the XP1 are much better than I thought; the six built-in mics do a good job picking up audio and insulating wind noise while outdoors. Like all other earbuds, the XP1 have controls on the stalk, and they're okay; I had issues triggering actions at times, but this is often the case with most earbuds, so not something that is an issue as such. You can play or pause music and pick up calls using the controls.

The sound quality is phenomenal. The buds have a 10mm driver, and the overall tuning lends itself well to diverse genres. You get a balanced sound with exaggerated bass, and you get the ability to tweak the sound profile. While there's no shortage of earbuds with great sound, I think the XP1 may have the best overall sound in this category.

There's a bass boost mode if you need even more rumble in the low-end, and the buds have spatial audio, doing a good job creating a virtualized effect that projects 360-degree sound when you're moving about. The only issue I can think of is that they don't get AptX audio, so if you're using Apple Music or Spotify Lossless, you can't take advantage of the higher fidelity. Other than that, the IPX4 sweat resistance means they're okay during workouts, but aren't suited to be used outdoors when it's raining, which is the case with most buds.

Finally, the battery life is pretty great. I got just over seven hours with regular use, and with fast charging, the buds deliver two hours with a 10-minute charge.

On the whole, I think Baseus did all the right things with the Inspire XP1, and the comfortable fit combined with stellar sound quality and affordability makes these earbuds a terrific all-round choice.