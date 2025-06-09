Best Bluetooth headphone adapter 2025
Add Bluetooth functionality to your old-school tech.
A Bluetooth headphone adapter is a handy little tool to add wireless connectivity to audio accessories like sound systems, wired headphones, and in-flight entertainment systems. If you're unsure where to begin your hunt, your worries end here. This guide rounds up all the best available options, all of which are available in affordable price brackets.
Add Bluetooth support to your wired devices
Best overall
The Anker Soundsync adapter adds Bluetooth 5.0 dual device connection via a 3.5mm headphone jack. It supports Type-C charging and has a 12-hour battery. You get several USB and audio cables and converters in the box. It's one of the few headphone adapters with an AUX-in port for wired headsets as well as an AUX-out jack.
Best receiver
UGREEN's 5.4 Aux Bluetooth Adapter is a steal. Priced below $20, this dongle adds Bluetooth 5.4 dual device connectivity to home stereos, cars, and more. It has a 15-hour battery life, a mic, several buttons, and USB-C fast charging.
Best cheap alternative
The APEKX Clip Bluetooth Audio Adapter for Headphones is filthy cheap with insanely good specs. You get an AUX-in port for wired headsets, playback control buttons, USB-C charging, Bluetooth 4.1, a noise-cancelling mic, and a clever clip-like structure.
Best compact
The tiny little Twelve South AirFly SE is equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack, USB-C charging, a volume button, and a 20-hour battery life. It has a compact footprint and looks neat. You get single-device connectivity but no car support.
Best for planes
Available in four colors and a 20-hour battery life, the Avantree Relay comes with a dual-pronged adapter for in-flight entertainment systems. On top of that, this Bluetooth 5.3 adapter also supports the Qualcomm aptX audio codec.
Best for cars
COMSOON's Bluetooth Receiver for Car supports hands-free calling, has a mic and control buttons, and comes with an audio cable. This cheap Bluetooth headphone adapter has a 16-hour battery life and dual device connection.
What to keep in mind when buying a Bluetooth headphone adapter
There are two main kinds of Bluetooth headphone adapters, ones with AUX-in female ports and ones with AUX-out male ports. The first kind is ideal for converting wired earbuds and headphones into wireless ones by plugging them into the Bluetooth headphone adapter. This is similar to the function of USB headphone adapters.
Meanwhile, the second type acts as receivers to which you can connect your wireless Bluetooth headphones or Bluetooth devices like phones and computers to play audio. For example, you could use these on a plane to connect your wireless earbuds to the in-flight entertainment system. Alternatively, you can also use these to add Bluetooth functionality to cars and older sound systems and speakers.
No need to lose your mind over this if you can't comprehend it. The Anker Soundsync supports dual device connection and comes with both male and female audio ports. It also has a generous 12-hour battery life, volume buttons, a mic, USB-C charging, and all the necessary cables and converters in the box. The price tag is very reasonable, making this the best overall choice when buying a Bluetooth headphone adapter.
