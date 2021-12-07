Best USB-C headphone adapters 2022

If you want to use your wired headphones on your smartphone or tablet, you might need a USB Type-C adapter to do so. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy S21 doesn't have a headphone jack, but you can use an adapter in the USB-C port if you still want to use wired headphones. The best USB-C headphone adapter on our extensively researched list goes to the JSAUX USB-C headphone charger, which allows for fast charging while you're listening to your favorite tunes. We've also included a multitude of picks that fit not only fit a variety of specific tech needs, but also varying styles and budgets. So let's get started!

Adapting your tech

Many of the best Android phones are doing away with the headphone jack. Fortunately, there are several different USB-C headphone adapters on the market to choose from. You'll want to consider if you want the adapter to have any other functions other than providing a headphone jack. If you decide you want one that features a charging port, you'll need to decide if you only want to support standard charging or PD fast charging.

We highly recommend the JSAUX USB-C Headphone Adapter since it provides a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a charging port supporting PD fast charging. However, if you'd rather have something a bit more simple, you'll be interested in a NIMASO USB-C to Headphone Adapter, which only features a headphone jack. Both options are super compact and won't take up a lot of space in either your pocket, purse, or bag. Lastly, if you're looking for an adapter that supports lightning cables, you'll want to get the UGREEN USB-C Headphone Jack Adapter.