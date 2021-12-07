Best USB-C headphone adapters 2022
By Rebecca Spear , Namerah Saud Fatmi published
If you want to use your wired headphones on your smartphone or tablet, you might need a USB Type-C adapter to do so. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy S21 doesn't have a headphone jack, but you can use an adapter in the USB-C port if you still want to use wired headphones. The best USB-C headphone adapter on our extensively researched list goes to the JSAUX USB-C headphone charger, which allows for fast charging while you're listening to your favorite tunes. We've also included a multitude of picks that fit not only fit a variety of specific tech needs, but also varying styles and budgets. So let's get started!
JSAUX USB-C Headphone Charger
If you want something that will allow you to use a max of 30w PD fast charging, then this is the adapter for you. There's both a USB-C charging port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack on this adapter, so you'll be able to listen to music while quickly charging your phone.
NIMASO USB-C Headphone Adapter
You'll be able to listen to music or take phone calls via headphones when using it. It's super compact, so you can easily slip it into your pocket or take it with you just about anywhere.
UGREEN USB-C Headphone Jack Adapter
This sleek-looking adapter allows you to listen to music and plug in a lightning cable. It works with several type-C devices, including Motorola, Xiaomi, Huawei, and other smartphones that lack a 3.5 mm headphone jack.
CableCreation USB-C Adapter
If you want a more compact way to charge your phone and listen to your music, this is the best option for you. Simply plug it into the bottom of your phone, and then you can use the included headphone jack as well as the USB-C port as you see fit.
Mxcudu USB-C Audio Adapter
This is one of the smallest USB-C to headphone adapters you can find. You'll get good sound quality since it includes a built-in Hi-Res Realtek Chip. Use the included lanyard to attach it to your keys, purse, or backpack and take it with you anywhere. The casing is made of Aluminum alloy, making it strong and durable.
Anker USB-C to Lightning Audio Adapter
If you're looking for a way to use your lightning headphones and accessories with USB-C devices, this is the adapter you'll need. There is no software installation required. Simply plug the USB-C into your phone or computer and then plug your lightning cable into the other end. Everything will automatically be good to go.
Samsung USB-C to 3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter
Samsung phone owners should get this headphone adapter to connect their wired audio devices. Samsung makes it for its own devices, so it'll work on any device made by the company for sure. As a bonus, it comes with a warranty too.
Adapting your tech
Many of the best Android phones are doing away with the headphone jack. Fortunately, there are several different USB-C headphone adapters on the market to choose from. You'll want to consider if you want the adapter to have any other functions other than providing a headphone jack. If you decide you want one that features a charging port, you'll need to decide if you only want to support standard charging or PD fast charging.
We highly recommend the JSAUX USB-C Headphone Adapter since it provides a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a charging port supporting PD fast charging. However, if you'd rather have something a bit more simple, you'll be interested in a NIMASO USB-C to Headphone Adapter, which only features a headphone jack. Both options are super compact and won't take up a lot of space in either your pocket, purse, or bag. Lastly, if you're looking for an adapter that supports lightning cables, you'll want to get the UGREEN USB-C Headphone Jack Adapter.
Namerah Saud Fatmi is a freelance writer for Android Central. She has a passion for all things tech & gaming and has been an honorary Goodreads librarian since 2011. When she isn't writing, she can be found chasing stray cats and dogs in the streets of Dhaka or slaying dragons in the land of Skyrim. You can reach her on Twitter @NamerahS.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.