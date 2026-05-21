The original Chromecast might finally be reaching the end of the road

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What you need to know

Some first-generation Chromecast devices are no longer appearing in apps like YouTube and HBO Max.

Google officially ended Chromecast support in 2023, but many apps continued working until now.

Apps like Spotify and Disney+ still work, suggesting support is disappearing app by app.

It's been over 13 years since Google introduced the first-generation Chromecast, and it looks like the device might finally be bidding adieu to all of us.

Despite being more than a decade old, the original Chromecast has remained a surprisingly good streaming device. In fact, it was the only Chromecast that didn't really run apps or have a full interface — it simply cast content directly from your phone to the TV. And for just a $35 price tag back then, it ended up becoming a huge hit for Google.

Google officially ended support for the first-generation Chromecast back in 2023, but even after that, many apps continued working with it just fine. However, it now looks like the device may finally be reaching the end of the road.