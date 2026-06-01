Disney’s Hulu endgame is taking shape, and the standalone app may not survive
News
By Jay Bonggolto published
Disney has been saying Hulu isn’t going anywhere, but a massive internal leak says otherwise.
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Subscribe to our newsletter
What you need to know
- Internal documents confirm Disney plans to merge Hulu into Disney+ and eventually shut down the standalone Hulu app.
- While Disney publicly insists it has "no current plans" to sunset Hulu, behind the scenes it is reportedly cutting back development on the Hulu app.
- The company reportedly wants users to access Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, FX, Hulu originals, live TV, and potentially more advanced Hulu features like live channels and DVR in one app.
Disney's been pushing Hulu and Disney+ closer for years. Now, a new report suggests the company is getting ready to make the standalone Hulu app almost unnecessary by merging its experience into Disney+.
Business Insider has obtained internal documents that show Disney is working on a multi-phase internal project called “Project Gemini.” Reportedly, the plan is to integrate Hulu’s content, features, and technology into