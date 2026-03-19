Horizon Worlds is officially dead on VR. What happens now for the Meta Quest (and the Metaverse)?

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Meta's Roblox alternative will be mobile-only from here on out, and that means significant changes for the Meta Quest.

The Meta Horizon app on an Honor Magic V5 smartphone in front of a Meta Quest 3 VR headset
(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

This week, Meta announced the latest evolution in its Metaverse strategy, and while it's not totally unexpected, it is still a bit surprising. Horizon Worlds, Meta's Roblox-like Metaverse ecosystem for Meta Quest headsets, is officially being killed off on Meta's VR platform, with the last day of service happening on June 15, 2026. This was detailed in an email sent to Meta Quest account holders:

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In his weekly column, Android Central Senior Content Producer Nick Sutrich delves into all things VR, from new hardware to new games, upcoming technologies, and so much more.

Meta spent much of 2024 and 2025 deeply integrating Horizon Worlds into the Meta Quest experience, going so far as to rename the Meta Quest's operating system to Horizon OS and making Horizon Worlds the first thing you see in the headset and on the companion mobile app. Meta recently announced that the Horizon feed would be sunset, and now it's fully pulling the plug on everything from the Horizon Central social hub and the Horizon Worlds app.

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