Horizon Worlds is officially dead on VR. What happens now for the Meta Quest (and the Metaverse)?

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This week, Meta announced the latest evolution in its Metaverse strategy, and while it's not totally unexpected, it is still a bit surprising. Horizon Worlds, Meta's Roblox-like Metaverse ecosystem for Meta Quest headsets, is officially being killed off on Meta's VR platform, with the last day of service happening on June 15, 2026. This was detailed in an email sent to Meta Quest account holders:

AC thVRsday In his weekly column, Android Central Senior Content Producer Nick Sutrich delves into all things VR, from new hardware to new games, upcoming technologies, and so much more.

"Starting June 15, 2026, you will no longer be able to build, publish or update VR worlds. In addition, you will no longer be able to access Meta Horizon Worlds on Meta Quest headsets. After this date, you can continue to enjoy worlds on the Meta Horizon mobile app."

Meta spent much of 2024 and 2025 deeply integrating Horizon Worlds into the Meta Quest experience, going so far as to rename the Meta Quest's operating system to Horizon OS and making Horizon Worlds the first thing you see in the headset and on the companion mobile app. Meta recently announced that the Horizon feed would be sunset, and now it's fully pulling the plug on everything from the Horizon Central social hub and the Horizon Worlds app.

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