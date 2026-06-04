Meta killed its most popular workout app, but Supernatural is coming back, and this time Meta isn't in charge

Click for next article

AC thVRsday In his weekly column, Android Central Senior Content Producer Nick Sutrich delves into all things VR, from new hardware to new games, upcoming technologies, and so much more.

In a move that I never saw coming, Supernatural is coming back from the dead, and its founders and coaches are starting a completely independent company for the relaunch.

The news sideswiped me mid-morning on Wednesday when the Facebook community's post (via Good Virtual Reality) was published, and it's the biggest VR news to hit since Meta closed most of its internal studios back in January.

As you probably guessed, one of those studios was Within, the house that made Supernatural and was acquired by Meta (then Facebook) back in 2021. Despite a landmark legal battle between the FTC and Meta over the acquisition, Meta washed its hands of what it used to claim was "the future of at-home workouts." But because of a thriving, outspoken online community, Supernatural is coming back, and this time it's fully free of Meta's clutches.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

What made Supernatural special

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Supernatural's original April 2020 launch couldn't have been more timely. Most of the world had shut down due to COVID. People weren't leaving their homes, weren't going to work, and definitely weren't going to the gym, but Supernatural quickly paved the way for people to stay fit at home and still get that coach-led experience they'd been sorely missing. My genuine first impression is pictured above, and it tells you everything you need to know.

Supernatural isn't (or wasn't) just a realistic-looking Beat Saber clone. Each day brought a new coach-led workout, filled with popular music, gorgeous vistas, and gameplay that rewarded those who put in 100% effort. As Russell Holly put it when he wrote about it that May, "I'm dripping in sweat, every inch of me is sore, and I have a huge smile on my face."

At the time, I had never gone to a coach-led gym class and, quite frankly, had very little interest in such things. Russell's recommendation, along with the fervent recommendations from the VR community at large, convinced me to try it. I spent the next several months playing it every day, and I quickly realized the power a coach's voice had. It, along with my wife, pushed me into a substantially healthier lifestyle than I had ever had.