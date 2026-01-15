Meta isn't giving up on VR, but it just evaporated any goodwill it had left

From 2019 to 2024, Meta's app store was a world-class effort. It took the best pieces from every digital gaming marketplace on the planet — the consumer-friendly return policies from Steam, developer relations and Q&A teams from companies like Sony and Nintendo, plus several other traits — and made the Quest a platform worth investing in as a VR gamer and developer.

AC thVRsday In his weekly column, Android Central Senior Content Producer Nick Sutrich delves into all things VR, from new hardware to new games, upcoming technologies, and so much more.

That all began changing the moment Meta opened the floodgates for App Lab in mid-2024. I spoke with DrakkenRidge developer Cyril Guichard about the changes over the years, something he knows a lot about, as he's shipped 5 games since the days of the Oculus Go. Guichard shared that developing for Meta's Start Program from 2019-2022 was "the best experience I've ever had working with a publisher." But, since then, things have gone downhill.

Meta's goals began shifting after this time, and continued to change seemingly every six months, never long enough to see any goal properly executed. Meta is known for chasing trends as fast as it can and often moving without understanding the true repercussions of its actions. As Meta's Mark Zuckerberg once said about new Facebook features back in 2014, "move fast and break things."