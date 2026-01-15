Meta isn't giving up on VR, but it just evaporated any goodwill it had left

Features
By published

Meta has made a lot of mistakes over the years, but the latest round of layoffs is the straw that broke the camel's back for many.

A Meta Quest 3S headset with an angry face drawn on it
(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

From 2019 to 2024, Meta's app store was a world-class effort. It took the best pieces from every digital gaming marketplace on the planet — the consumer-friendly return policies from Steam, developer relations and Q&A teams from companies like Sony and Nintendo, plus several other traits — and made the Quest a platform worth investing in as a VR gamer and developer.

AC thVRsday

AC thVRsday logo

In his weekly column, Android Central Senior Content Producer Nick Sutrich delves into all things VR, from new hardware to new games, upcoming technologies, and so much more.

Meta's goals began shifting after this time, and continued to change seemingly every six months, never long enough to see any goal properly executed. Meta is known for chasing trends as fast as it can and often moving without understanding the true repercussions of its actions. As Meta's Mark Zuckerberg once said about new Facebook features back in 2014, "move fast and break things."