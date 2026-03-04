Give your Meta Quest a hand tracking upgrade with this hidden setting

How To
Expanded Quick Actions will give you helpful tools at your literal fingertips.

Using the Expanded Quick Actions menu with hand tracking on a Meta Quest 3
(Image credit: Android Central)

Meta Quest games that primarily use hand tracking are extremely cool, there's no doubt about it. Being able to interact with a virtual world using your actual hands feels like something out of a sci-fi movie, but that sense of realism and interaction also means that inputs are a bit more restrictive than when using controllers with joysticks and buttons.

That means when playing a game like Dimensional Double Shift, you can interact with the world and other players like never before. Still, it's not as easy to perform system tasks like taking a screenshot, recording a video, or muting your microphone. Thankfully, there's a solution for that, but it's a bit hidden within the system menu.