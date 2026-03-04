Give your Meta Quest a hand tracking upgrade with this hidden setting

Meta Quest games that primarily use hand tracking are extremely cool, there's no doubt about it. Being able to interact with a virtual world using your actual hands feels like something out of a sci-fi movie, but that sense of realism and interaction also means that inputs are a bit more restrictive than when using controllers with joysticks and buttons.

That means when playing a game like Dimensional Double Shift, you can interact with the world and other players like never before. Still, it's not as easy to perform system tasks like taking a screenshot, recording a video, or muting your microphone. Thankfully, there's a solution for that, but it's a bit hidden within the system menu.

It's called Expanded Quick Actions, and it adds five buttons to the menu on your palm, allowing you to instantly mute your microphone (huzzah!), recenter your view, record a video, open the menu, and see your surroundings without having to remove your headset. The microphone mute is particularly helpful for me, as I've got a busy family and sometimes have to carry on a conversation while playing, something I don't always care for the whole internet to hear.