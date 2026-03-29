This app made me hate today's giant Android smartphones a little less

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A virtual cursor and trackpad for smartphones? Yes, please.

quick cursor settings page on a motorola g04
(Image credit: Rajat Sharma / Android Central)

As powerful and feature-laden as modern-day smartphones are, the one thing that I absolutely despise about them is their physical footprint. Granted, design "improvements" like taller displays and thinner bezels have allowed manufacturers to make devices with absolutely incredible screen-to-body ratios, but the fact remains that the majority of the best Android phones are downright impossible to use with one hand, even more so due to the continued increase in their overall heft.

Having crisp AMOLED panels and selfie cameras with 4K video recording doesn't mean much if you have to resort to hand gymnastics every time you want to use your shiny new smartphone.

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