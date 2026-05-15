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What you need to know

Meta announced that it's opening the doors for other developers to begin creating mobile and web apps for the Ray-Ban Display.

The company will roll out availability for its Developer Preview over the next few weeks; however, devs can get a head start before they enter.

The Ray-Ban Display is expected to receive Meta's AI, Muse Spark, this summer, and Connect 2026 is on the way this September.

Meta announced late this week that its built-in lens display glasses are opening their doors to developers looking to make the best apps for it.

In a press release, Meta states that while developers have been experimenting with builds for its AI glasses, the Ray-Ban Display now provides two ways for them to create future apps. Meta is rolling out access for developers (via the Developer Preview) for them to begin creating mobile and web apps. The company adds, "You can create display experiences using familiar tools, whether you're extending an existing iOS or Android mobile app or building something entirely new."

It highlights that developers won't have to worry about creating a dev kit from scratch, as the medium—the platform—is already there. Devs can get an early start on their future on the Ray-Ban Display, as availability continues to roll out over the next few weeks.