Smart glasses for the rest of us: Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses get the prescription treatment

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What you need to know

Meta's smart glasses finally address a major flaw: they now support prescription lenses out of the box.

The Ray-Ban Meta Blayzer Optics and Scriber Optics' frames (hinges, nose pads, temple tips) have been redesigned to properly handle thicker prescription lenses.

Pricing starts at $499, with pre-orders live and retail availability set for April 14.

The first few generations of smart glasses had a pretty glaring blind spot: they assumed everyone had perfect vision. If you needed prescription lenses, you either had to squint through the device or pay extra to have an optician fit lenses into frames that weren’t made for them.

Android Central's Take For the first time, Meta has made something that actually works for me. I wear glasses from the moment I get up until I go to bed. I never wanted to switch to a heavier, battery-powered device. Now, these are simply my glasses. There’s no compromise or trade-off, just better glasses.

Meta has finally addressed this. Today, the company introduced its first AI glasses designed specifically for people who wear prescriptions. The Ray-Ban Meta Blayzer Optics and Scriber Optics start at $499, with pre-orders open now. They’ll be available in stores and at optical retailers on April 14.

Meta didn’t just add prescription support as an afterthought: it redesigned the frames to fit them. The glasses have overextension hinges for thicker lenses, interchangeable nose pads, and adjustable temple tips.

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There are two new styles: the rectangular Blayzer, which comes in Standard and Large, and the rounded Scriber. Color options include matte black, transparent dark olive, and seasonal shades like ice grey and stone beige.