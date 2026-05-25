Wearables Five reasons the Huawei Watch Fit 5 Pro is my go-to smartwatch Features By Harish Jonnalagadda published 25 May 2026 The Watch Fit 5 Pro looks stylish, has all the fitness-tracking features I need, and doesn't cost as much as its rivals. Click for next article (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) Copy link Facebook X Reddit Flipboard Bluesky Threads Email Share this article 0 Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter Subscribe to our newsletter