Samsung’s Galaxy Glasses leak is a direct shot at Meta Ray-Ban's crown
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By Jay Bonggolto published
Samsung’s smart glasses are coming into focus, but big questions remain.
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What you need to know
- Samsung’s Galaxy Glasses leak shows two models in the works: Jinju (entry-level, no display) and Haean (premium, with AR display).
- Jinju could launch first (late 2026) with no screen, leaning on audio, cameras, and AI.
- Haean is tipped to follow in 2027 with a micro-LED display for real AR overlays like notifications in your line of sight.
Samsung’s long-rumored smart glasses have finally stepped out of the shadows, and it looks like they’re targeting everyday users, not just tech enthusiasts.
After months of rumors, leaked images from @OnLeaks and Android Headlines have given us the best look so far at the Samsung Galaxy Glasses and what the company is working on in the XR space.
Samsung seems to be playing it safe by working on two different versions of the Galaxy Glasses: Jinju and Haean.Article continues below