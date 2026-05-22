Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt booed after AI remarks at the University of Arizona
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By Sanuj Bhatia published
Students loudly booed former Google CEO Eric Schmidt after he began speaking about AI during a university commencement speech.
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What you need to know
- Students booed ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt during a graduation speech focused heavily on AI.
- Schmidt defended AI as the future, but many students clearly view it as a job threat.
- The viral moment highlights growing distrust toward AI among younger people entering the workforce.
AI might be on everyone's mind at Google (and