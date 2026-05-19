Google is giving Search its biggest overhaul in 25 years

Click for next article

What you need to know

Google is replacing its classic keyword search era with the biggest Search overhaul in 25 years, driven entirely by AI.

Gemini 3.5 Flash now powers AI Mode globally, bringing stronger coding, reasoning, and agent capabilities directly into Search.

The new AI Search box is far more conversational, dynamically expanding so you can type detailed requests instead of awkward keyword strings.

Search now supports multimodal inputs, letting you search using text, images, videos, files, and even active Chrome tabs.

For over two decades, Google has kept us all typing keywords into a simple blank box. But that era is officially over. Today, Google is overhauling Search with the biggest upgrade in 25 years.

As you might have guessed, the latest change is part of Google’s AI pivot. Just one year after introducing AI Mode, the feature has blasted past one billion monthly users. Google says that queries double each quarter and reached an all-time high last quarter. Today, Google is fueling this momentum with an upgrade to the default engine powering AI Mode, Gemini 3.5 Flash, bringing sustained frontier performance for coding and agents to users everywhere.

You get a completely reimagined, intelligent Search box that dynamically expands to give you room to describe exactly what you need. It goes way beyond traditional autocomplete by anticipating your intent and helping you formulate your question using AI. You can also search across multiple modalities with inputs like text, images, files, videos, and even active Chrome tabs.

Latest Videos From