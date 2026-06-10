Samsung Wallet now holds your passport: Where it works (and where it doesn’t)

Click for next article

If you are interested in Samsung Wallet, surely you must have heard the news that your Samsung phone is officially a TSA-approved digital passport. This means that you can now use a digitally stored passport inside Samsung Wallet at most Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints across the U.S.

Samsung partnered up with CLEAR to bring verified digital IDs into Samsung Wallet for Samsung Galaxy phone users.

If you want to learn how to set up your digital passport, read this handy guide we have. After setting it up, you must be wondering about compatibility. Here's what you need to know.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Where can you use Samsung Wallet?

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

First, lets start off with availability of the e-wallet from the Korean tech giant. Samsung Wallet itself is available in the following countries:

Australia

Bahrain

Brazil

Canada

China

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Hong Kong

India

Italy

Kazakhstan

Korea

Kuwait

Malaysia

Norway

Oman

Qatar

Singapore

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Vietnam

UAE

U.K.

U.S.

Samsung Wallet availability in a region includes features such as adding debit, credit, prepaid, and loyalty cards, as well as digital keys. Not only can you keep passwords, addresses, and card details within Samsung Wallet, but you can also unlock, lock, and start your car from your Samsung phone.

Note that some features of Samsung Wallet may not be available in certain regions or may be available only in a limited capacity. It depends entirely on the region.

Where can you use your digital passport stored in Samsung Wallet?

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Moving on to Samsung ID with CLEAR, this is the part of Samsung Wallet that securely holds your digital passport. As of right now, this is a U.S.-exclusive feature, so only American citizens with a valid passport can store their passports digitally within their Samsung Wallet.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can use your digital ID at more than 250 TSA checkpoints inside the U.S., and you can view the participating states on the TSA website. However, this digital ID will only work for domestic travel and not for international travel.

So if you're planning to go abroad, don't forget to bring the original physical copy of your passport with you!