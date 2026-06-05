Google Wallet just fixed the most annoying part of online checkout

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What you need to know

Google Wallet's Digital ID support is expanding to select EU countries this summer.

New privacy-focused age checks let users prove eligibility without sharing unnecessary personal details like their full name, address, or date of birth.

Google Pay Direct Checkout streamlines online purchases by letting shoppers use payment methods saved in Google Wallet directly on merchant websites.

Google says checkout security is getting an upgrade too, with improved authentication systems designed to boost speed without weakening protection.

Google is doubling down on its foray into digital identity, betting that the future of online transactions depends as much on trust as it does on speed.

At Money20/20 Europe, the company announced a series of updates to Google Wallet and Google Pay that aim to make proving who you are online as easy as making a purchase. One of the biggest announcements is the expansion of digital IDs. Google says it will bring ID passes to select European Union member states this summer after rolling the support out in countries including Brazil, India, Singapore, and Taiwan.

The change will give more users a way to store and present digital identity credentials directly from Google Wallet.

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Age checks without oversharing

Google is also introducing new age verification features designed to display only the necessary information. Instead of sharing personal details like your full name, address, or date of birth, users can simply confirm that they meet an age requirement. The company is launching the feature in partnership with European banking partner Sparkasse and is looking to limit the amount of personal information shared during verification.

Shopping is getting attention too. Google announced a new feature called Google Pay Direct Checkout, which integrates payment methods saved in Google Wallet directly into the online checkout pages of participating merchants.

(Image credit: Google)

Consumers can avoid the pain of bouncing between payment screens or manually inputting card details by using credentials already stored in their Google accounts to buy. The feature is being rolled out through Airwallex and will also be extended to merchants using Adyen’s payment platform.

In the background, security continues to be a big concern. Google has improved authentication systems to speed up online checkouts without sacrificing security. The company stated that the improvements aim to simplify the purchasing process while ensuring robust safeguards for payment credentials and personal data.

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Android Central's Take

Google’s latest Wallet upgrades make a lot of sense. Anything that reduces the number of times I have to enter card details, upload an ID, or give away personal information just to prove I’m old enough to buy something online is a win. But the success of all these changes depends on whether retailers, banks, and government agencies are actually on board. Google can build the tools, but a digital ID isn’t very useful if half the internet is still asking me to scan a driver’s license or fill out the same forms manually.