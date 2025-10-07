Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Google Wallet is reportedly rolling out support for Android users for digital State IDs from Arkansas.

The process remains the same, meaning users will need to photograph the front and back of their ID, as well as a quick video selfie of their face for verification.

Google promised Arkansas would join Wallet back in April, but it's only rolling out now.

Digital State IDs in Google Wallet continue to be updated for users across the country, and a new report states another state, the 10th, was just spotted.

A 9to5Google post reported the sudden appearance of the 10th state to have its ID support in Google Wallet today (Oct 6). It seems the company is rolling out support for users in Arkansas. The publication states users can check to see if they have it by heading into Wallet > Add to Wallet > Driver's License/State ID.

For users in Arkansas, the process of adding your State ID to Google Wallet is just like all the others.

After selecting which state you're in, you'll be prompted to first snap a photo of the front and back of your ID. Then, you will have to record a quick selfie video of your face for verification purposes. You can send off everything required via the app, and you should soon receive confirmation that everything checks out, so long as all the steps were completed appropriately. This verification process shouldn't take more than a few minutes, and the alert will appear as any other on your device.

Accessing your digital State ID is a process similar to accessing your saved cards in Wallet.

Something that Google has warned in the past, same as the publication reiterates today, having your ID digital does not replace your physical version. This regards TSA and law enforcement more strictly, as they may still want to see your actual ID. Users should begin noticing Arkansas appear as an option in the Wallet app on their Android phones today.

Digitizing cards for seamless days

(Image credit: Chris Wedel / Android Central)

Google's been working with U.S. States to incorporate digital IDs into the lives of its users, and this work continued even through the end of 2024. Late last year, New Mexico joined an ever-growing list of states that support digital IDs in Google Wallet. It joined the likes of California, Arizona, Georgia, Colorado, Iowa, Maryland, Montana, and North Dakota.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The interesting thing about Google Wallet's current list of supported State IDs is that we were told about Montana back in April, the same as Arkansas. Those two states were listed alongside Puerto Rico and West Virginia; however, we're only seeing Arkansas today (Oct 6). Montana has since joined. So, it looks like Google is still working through any issues that may have arisen before users can see those promised states and territories in the app.

That announcement in April also highlighted digital ID support in the U.K., too. It's a more secure/safe way for residents there to confirm their identity. While passports were a part of this expansion for U.K. residents, Google said it's partnering with Rail Delivery Group to bring digital ID support to "select" Railcards in the U.K.