Google Wallet adds digital ID support in yet another US state

What you need to know

New Mexico is the latest state to let residents store their state IDs in Google Wallet, joining states like California, Arizona, and Georgia.

While physical IDs are still required for law enforcement and age checks, more businesses and TSA checkpoints are using the NM Verifier app for smartphone-based verification.

Google Wallet is also rolling out digital passport IDs, making travel through TSA checkpoints a bit smoother.

New Mexico is getting with the times, as residents can now save their driver’s licenses and state IDs in Google Wallet.

New Mexico is the latest state to adopt Google's digital identification technology. This makes it the sixth state to join, with California joining the club back in August. The other states include Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, and Maryland.

Adding your New Mexico ID to Google Wallet is super easy. Just open the app, tap "Add to Wallet," pick "ID," and follow the steps. You’ll snap photos of both sides of your ID and record a quick selfie video for verification. In a few minutes, you’ll get a notification that your digital ID is ready to use. Once it’s set up, you can access it just like your payment cards.

Although New Mexico law still requires carrying physical IDs for law enforcement and age checks, more businesses and TSA checkpoints are using the NM Verifier app, letting residents verify their IDs with just their smartphones.

Furthermore, Google Wallet is rolling out support for digital passport IDs in the coming weeks. This new feature, being rolled out to eligible users, lets you store a digital version of your US passport in the app, making it easier to get through certain TSA checkpoints.

While Google Wallet’s digital ID feature is super convenient, it doesn’t fully replace your physical ID just yet. Google recommends still carrying your physical ID, especially when traveling, until digital IDs become more widely accepted.

To create a digital US passport ID in the app, just tap the option to "create an ID pass with your U.S. passport." Then, follow the on-screen instructions to finish the setup.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you’re planning a domestic flight with a digital passport, it’s a good idea to check the TSA’s map of supported states and airports.