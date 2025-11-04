Samsung Pass might try to replace your digital wallet with this update

What you need to know

A leaked APK for Samsung Pass previews enhanced document and ID storage features that could be on the way.

Samsung Pass might gain extensive support for IDs and passports, making its feature set overlap with Samsung Wallet.

The leaked Samsung Pass update also includes support for rarer documents and personal information types, like invoices or tax identification numbers.

Samsung's set of default apps made for Galaxy devices includes a password manager and a digital wallet, but those two offerings may soon be intertwined. A leaked version of Samsung Pass, the brand's password manager that uses biometrics for security, suggests the app may gain support for a wide variety of ID cards and biometrics soon. With plenty of rumored feature overlap between Samsung Pass and Samsung Wallet coming in the near future, there's buzz around one app making way for the other.

The feature preview comes from user GalaxyTechie on X (formerly Twitter), who claims to have uncovered an APK for Samsung Pass version 15.3.01.6. However, Android Authority points out that since the latest Samsung Pass build publicly available is v5.2.06.1, GalaxyTechie is likely actually referring to upcoming version 5.3.01.6.

[APK] Samsung Pass 15.3.01.6 adds "Personal documents" feature to safely store info such as phone number, email, ID card, ID number, driving licence, invoice, TIN, passport etc. You can add these items to Samsung Wallet as well. Front and back images of ID card can be saved. pic.twitter.com/esFFi8KtDnOctober 30, 2025

The update appears to add a few new data fields to Samsung Pass, including Personal documents, Private info, and Invoice info. Some of these sections are fairly standard, with the documents section supporting uploads of IDs and passports. Users can upload front-and-back photos of their documents, and fill out fields like ID number, expiration date, issuing authority, and more.

Samsung Pass could also support other personal and business document types that aren't commonly stored in digital wallet apps. For example, the leaked APK shows interfaces for adding invoices and tax identification numbers, which could be handy for business users.

Will Samsung Pass compete with Samsung Wallet?

(Image credit: Android Central)

For now, the leaked version of the Samsung Pass upgrade isn't worth using. Josh Skinner on X notes that most Samsung Pass features unrelated to the new personal documents support aren't working properly. That includes password management features Samsung Cloud sync.

That being said, if these Samsung Pass features eventually earn a public release, it'll be a notable step. Samsung Pass would immediately become competitive with not only Samsung Wallet, but Google Wallet and Apple Wallet. Its support for a wide variety of document types, extending beyond simple IDs and passports, could give it a leg up over other digital wallet apps.

It remains to be seen what Samsung's plans are with Pass and Wallet, but if these leaked updates are any indication, the two apps will have more feature overlap than ever very soon.