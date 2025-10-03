Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Samsung Wallet extends its partnership with Coinbase, as the company announces Coinbase One membership for Galaxy users.

Users will now receive "special access" to a free three-month subscription of Coinbase One.

In July, Samsung and Coinbase announced its original partnership, bringing easy, convenient cryptocurrency payments/management to Galaxy users.

If you're one for crypto payments or managing your crypto information in general, Samsung's back once more for the currency's expansion on Galaxy.

Early this morning (Oct 3), Samsung Wallet announced an expanded partnership with Coinbase, looping in Coinbase One for its Galaxy users. This isn't the first time Samsung has partnered with Coinbase, and this latest partnership aims to bring a more "premium membership experience" to its users looking to engage with crypto. Samsung states its Wallet users will now have "special access to a free 3-month subscription" to Coinbase One.

The senior vice president of mobile product management at Samsung Electronics America, Drew Blackard, said, "With our Coinbase partnership, Galaxy users have a simple and streamlined way to access crypto from a leader in the industry."

As such, Coinbase One in Samsung Wallet gives users boosted staking rewards and "exclusive" partner offers. The fine print states these "offers" are only available for U.S. users (new subscribers) and the "promotional offer is limited to the Standard Tier subscription of Coinbase One." The free three-month subscription to Coinbase One also includes zero trading fees "on select assets."

If you're using Coinbase for the first time (your first trade) through Samsung Wallet, the post states you'll receive a free $25 credit.

Going further for convenient payments

(Image credit: Coinbase)

While Samsung Wallet is there for Galaxy users' online payment needs, in July, the company rolled out its initial Coinbase partnership for crypto. The app saw full Coinbase integration, which arrived for "select" users in the U.S. and Canada in August. This was just to get the ball rolling, as Samsung said users would have the additional convenience of cryptocurrency payments and management right from their handheld devices.

Coinbase said it was working on extending support to more users in the future, so hopefully that's rolling out now with its Coinbase One membership addition.

Samsung Wallet's been on a TLC grind recently. Users have been given access to Samsung's tap-to-pay feature for direct P2P (peer-to-peer) payments between two devices in the same room. It's an NFC feature that lets two people quickly pay each other without the typical hassle. Additionally, the app now lets users split in-store payments for an easier online experience.