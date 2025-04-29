What you need to know

Starting today, residents in the U.K. will get access to add their passports as a digital ID on their Google Wallets.

This will help residents expedite their identification process, which requires them to prove their age and identity safely and securely.

Google is partnering with Rail Delivery Group, which will offer train travellers the opportunity to use their digital ID for select Railcards.

Additionally, Google says it's exploring opportunities with the U.K.’s Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology to help verify users' identities for alcohol purchases and other purposes.

Google announced in a press release today (April 29) that it is expanding the Digital ID access via Google Wallet to the residents in the U.K. They are joining several states in the U.S., where residents can save their driver’s licenses and state IDs in Google Wallet.

Residents can now create digital ID passes using their U.K. passports and securely store them in Google Wallet. This move makes it seamless for people to verify their identity just with a tap of a button on their phones, rather than pulling out their physical IDs each time.

To start, Google says it is partnering with the U.K.'s Rail Delivery Group, offering train travellers the opportunity to use their digital ID while travelling. However, it is important to note that these digital IDs are not a replacement for the original physical ones. Furthermore, U.K. residents cannot use digital IDs at airports for travel.

(Image credit: Google)

Additionally, Google states that it is also exploring certification with the U.K.’s Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology, which could enable residents to use their digital IDs for alcohol purchases and other purposes.

Adding your U.K. passport to Google Wallet is super easy. All you need to do is open the app, tap "Add to Wallet," pick "ID," and follow the steps. The process is likely very similar to adding a U.S. passport to Google Wallet.

The app will prompt you to take photos of both sides of your ID and record a quick selfie video for verification. In a few minutes, you’ll receive a notification that your digital ID is ready to use. Once it’s set up, you can access it just like you do other payment cards.

(Image credit: Google)

That said, Google is bringing an additional layer of protection when it comes to keeping data private. It has developed a software called Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) technology for Google Wallet. This ensures that the website or apps you use to verify your identity cannot be traced back to you with the help of your information.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This technology works in tandem with the Google Wallet, allowing users to verify their identity and age simultaneously in apps like Bumble. Google says this is to "help foster a safer, more secure environment for everyone." The tech giant will also open-source the ZKP technology to other wallets and online services in the future.

Digital IDs expands to more U.S. states

(Image credit: Google)

Google is expanding its digital IDs access to Arkansas, Montana, Puerto Rico, and West Virginia, which will soon be able to add government-issued digital IDs to Google Wallet.

The tech giant is also expanding the eligibility of its digital IDs to other services in Arizona, Georgia, Maryland, and New Mexico. For instance, users will be able to use their mobile IDs at the DMV for improved and streamlined customer experiences.

Residents in the above-mentioned states can use their digital ID pass, created from a U.S. passport, for domestic travel with TSA security at supported airports, even if they do not have a driver's license or state-issued ID.

Soon, users will also be able to use the digital ID to recover Amazon accounts, access online health services with CVS and MyChart by Epic, verify profiles on platforms like Uber, and more.

Lastly, Google Wallet is being expanded to 50 more countries, where users to view and use digital passes in the app and on the web, even where tap-to-pay isn't available yet.