What you need to know

Google Wallet's latest updates include the addition of real-time train status alerts for users who've added their tickets.

Users will receive notifications if their train is "On Time," "Delayed," and more; however, this is restricted to those in India and Canada (for now).

Google also teased I/O 2025, stating there's more to come for Wallet and Pay during the event.

Google I/O 2025 is slated for May 20 at 10 am PT.

Google's Wallet app is having an eventful week as the company details what's new and an important feature that'll catch your eye.

Google Wallet's developer blog posted the latest changelog this week, which includes a real-time status update addition (via 9to5Google). Currently rolling out are several status updates for trains. Google clarifies that users will only see these real-time updates if they've saved their ticket to Wallet.

More importantly, this is only arriving for users in India and Canada for Indian Railways and Via Rail, respectively.

The patch notes state users will receive alerts on their phones with information like "On Time," "Delayed," and more regarding where their train is. It seems Google Wallet will provide the time your train is expected to arrive at the station when delivering any of these real-time updates.

Additionally, adding a ticket will show the time you're expected to depart from your station and your estimated time of arrival for your destination.

More in store for Wallet

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

Another noteworthy addition is the ability to add Loyalty and Gift card passes to your Wallet via its homepage on the web. Essentially, this is an integration of Google's Loyalty Program. Meanwhile, parents/guardians in "select" countries can now give their child's account permission to add event tickets, generic passes, and more to Wallet. This feature for kids was originally announced in March, stating those in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Spain, and Poland will receive it first.

Lastly, the company slipped in a little teaser for its upcoming I/O 2025 event in May. Google says users can expect to "hear about all the changes" coming to Wallet and Pay from May 21 to May 22.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Google's I/O conference is expected to start on May 20 this year at 10 am PT. We're expecting quite a bit, such as Android 16, Android XR, Wear OS 6, and maybe even teasers for next-gen Pixel products. Live Updates are a key aspect expected to arrive in Android 16 this year, which, according to Google, will roll out much earlier in Q2 2025. That release window seems within reach as Android 16 achieved a major milestone: Platform Stability.

In short, this means developers are given one final chance to clean up their apps to avoid any conflicts when the upgrade is released. Android 16 Beta also showcased Google's work to improve the accessibility side of its software, as it includes Auracast support for hearing aids.