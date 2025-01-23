Android 16 Beta 1 is here for Pixels with 'live updates' and large display support

What you need to know

Google has released Android 16 Beta 1 to developers and early adopters, meaning users can enroll their Pixels in its program.

The update packs support for a wide range of features like better large display support for apps, "live updates," and video recording updates.

Google reiterates that it plans to release Android 16 by Q2 2025, but it's also planning a minor SDK update for features and more in Q4.

Google's here to end your week on a good note as the latest installment of Android 16's beta is coming to developers and early adopters.

The company announced today (Jan 23) that Android 16 Beta 1 is available for all enrolled users and Pixels in the program. Google teases that this initial build of Android 16 is loaded with support for future features it aims to deliver — and help devs flesh out, too. To start, the post states Android 16 Beta 1 works to improve the "app adaptability" users experience across devices.

Google says it has removed the restriction apps have when attempting to resize itself for a new orientation or display size. In short, this change will reportedly allow "large screen devices" to run apps in any size window and aspect ratio. However, Google states that this alleviation of restriction will not apply to games. Most other apps should now fill the screen more comfortably for larger screen devices, like book-style foldables.

Developers have been given the tools to rework their apps to fit this new protocol within Android 16 Beta 1. In 2025, Google states devices with a screen of 600dp (width) will see this change applied with apps targeting API at level 36. Next year, these changes will hit apps targeting API at level 37.

A major introduction in Android 16 Beta 1 is "Live Updates." If you caught Samsung's Galaxy S25 reveal, this might remind you of its lock screen Now Bar. According to Google, Live Updates will also find a home on your Pixel's lock screen in this test. Users can "monitor" ongoing activities "among other notifications."

In this initial test, Google states Live Updates are intended for more urgent notification cases. It is encouraging developers to utilize them for ride-sharing info, food orders, and navigational purposes.

Android device cameras are receiving a new update in Beta 1 as Google highlights new support for Advanced Professional Video (APV). The company states this is designed to help users record videos at a higher quality. The post-production side is also reportedly sped up as Android 16 Beta 1 brings a quicker editing workflow, multi-view video, auxiliary video, and more.

The post highlights some neat things about APV, such as its ability for perceptually lossless video quality, which is stated to be close to "raw video quality." The lightweight entropy coding scheme is said to add support for a high bit-rate range for 2K, 4K, and 8K resolutions.

Elsewhere, this first beta brings updates to the Accessibility side of Android 16 by way of supplemental descriptions for drop-down menus. Moreover, Android 16 should better identify and navigate between fields that require information when using an accessibility service. The software's test will give developers a better look at its predictive back support for three-button navigation devices and its ART (Android Runtime) internal changes.

Google highlighted the recent introduction of Samsung-specific Gemini extensions for the Galaxy S25 series. While that included support for Samsung Calendar, Notes, Reminder, and Clock, Google states it will seek to work with other OEMs to do the same for them and their users and devices.

Users need to strap in because Android 16 is gearing up for a Q2 2025 release — which is much earlier than we're used to. Of course, Google has been running its Developer Preview since late last year, with the second one arriving in December. However, this timeline gives us a clean look at when we should expect Android 16's major release. Q2 gives us a timeframe between April and June.

More importantly, Google states that while the major release is in Q2, users should also expect minor SDK releases (for features and more) sometime in Q4 2025.

Also, with Samsung and Google so intertwined following the Galaxy S25 launch on January 22, the Korean OEM teased the Galaxy S25 Edge, which could drop amid Android 16's launch.